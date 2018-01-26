Victim's mother says Putman's dismissal of case took away 'right to defend' her daughter

The mother of a victim, who says her daughter's case was one of those filed incorrectly by a Smith County prosecutor, says she's disappointed in the process.

An audit of the Smith County District Attorney's office shows that Assistant DA Jacob Putman was among nine prosecutors who violated an internal policy by failing to get an approval signature on plea agreements where felony charges were reduced or dismissed.

Now, the mother of a victim who says her daughter's case was wrongly dismissed is speaking out.

Cristal Zuniga says she's still heartbroken by not only the fact that her daughter was physically abused by her ex-husband Mario Solis, but also from the way Assistant District Attorney Jacob Putman handled her case.

"He took from us, from her and from me, that right to defend her,” says Zuniga. “To be able to have some justice for her."

In July 2016, Zuniga's daughter, who was eight years old at the time, was assaulted by Solis, her father, leaving bruises on her ribs, and causing swelling to her eye and hand. The same night Solis was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

"So we have two cases pending in Smith County,” says District Attorney Matt Bingham. "This injury to a child and the misdemeanor assault."

Bingham says Putman then made contact with Zuniga.

"He makes representation to her that 'hey, I'm going to get a felony conviction, I'll start off at 10 years probation,'” says Bingham. “The mother said 'that's fine I just want him to have the felony conviction.'"

Zuniga says after that, she didn't hear from Putman until they spoke inside the courthouse just before Solis' hearing. At that time, Putman told Zuniga that he offered a dismissal in her daughter’s case, the felony charge, for a guilty plea on the misdemeanor assault of Solis’ girlfriend.

"Which is not the way the case should have been resolved," says Bingham.

According to the DA Office's policy, a case cannot be dismissed without the co-signature of either the DA himself or the First Assistant DA. Solis’ case was one of 48 where officials say Putman did not seek a co-signature.

"His decisions affect people's lives,” says Zuniga. “In my case there is a child, this is still something that she's going to deal with for a very long time."

Putman has not responded to calls and questions, but he did send an email to his supporters Thursday night.

In part, Putman says the following in the letter:

In part, Putman says the following in the letter:

This information was purposely released to coincide with me being in trial this week, knowing I would be consumed with the trial and unable to fully respond until I have time to pour over the information and analyze the evidence, just like I do every day as a prosecutor for the citizens of Smith County. The establishment and their willing accomplices in the media then demanded an immediate response, even though I released a statement that I would respond once I had reviewed the material. This tactic was designed to make me look weak and/or guilty.

He promised that after analyzing the material, his campaign will provide a strong and fact-based defense, and he vowed to change the office he aims to hold saying in part, "I want to be clear when I tell you that we will stand and fight back against the lies, disinformation and slander against me...and my record by the longtime political establishment here in Smith County."

