Driver crashes during high-speed pursuit involving DPS

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after two people were arrested when a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash.

It ended shortly after 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 259 and Tryon Road in Gregg County.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department, they were called to the scene to aid the trooper. That resulted in investigators with the sheriff’s department looking into the crash to see if other crimes were committed besides evading law enforcement.

The chase only lasted about 7 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident, DPS says. Two people have been taken into custody.

DPS is expected to release more details as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.