Letourneau gets new piper aircraft

A new arrival for an East Texas university's aviation department made its debut. Two brand new 'Piper PA-44 Seminole' aircraft were taken up for their maiden flights Friday at 'Abbott aviation center' at the East Texas regional airport.
Basketball scores and highlights from Saturday.
For the eighth consecutive year, a player either from East Texas or with ties to the region is set to play in the Super Bowl.
The Tyler Police Department responded to an attempted robbery around noon Saturday. It happened at a Tyler Walmart located at 64 West and Loop 323 A Tyler Police Department official stated that a white female walked up to a cashier and revealed her pistol. She then commanded all of the money from the register be given to her. The cashier believed that the gun was fake and refused to give the suspect the money. The suspect tried to cover her actions with a story and ...
Senator Ted Cruz visited Smith County this afternoon to attend a Grassroots America event. He spoke about illegal immigration, stressing the importance of securing the border by building a wall and increasing technology. Senator Cruz also spoke against President Trump's recent proposal to give 1.8 million young, undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship. "The DACA program had no citizenship that was Obama's program, it was illegal it was unconstitutional executive amne...
