Letourneau gets new piper aircraft

A new arrival for an East Texas university's aviation department made its debut. Two brand new 'Piper PA-44 Seminole' aircraft were taken up for their maiden flights Friday at 'Abbott aviation center' at the East Texas regional airport.

    Sunday, January 28 2018

