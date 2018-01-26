Wiley College presents nation’s first HBCU speech, debate tournament

As an East Texas college prepares to honor Denzel Washington for his contributions toward raising awareness of the value of debate education, they are also preparing to make history.

“Knowing that I’m a part of that long line of people that came through this program is impeccable,” Wiley College freshman Rahmane Dixon said.

Wiley College is a place where making history is not a new concept. Known for their excellent speech and debate program, today the school made history once again by hosting the nation’s first Historically Black Colleges and Universities Speech and Debate Tournament Championship.

“We are little ol' Wiley College doing really big things,” Dixon said. “It’s crazy!”

Over 200 students from 22 different HBCU’s around the country will compete within the next 48 hours on a variety of topics. All seem to recognize that they are a part of something greater than themselves.

“It inspires me every day,” Xavier University sophomore Kyle Grant said. “I know I have a greater purpose in life.”

But of everything that happens, one thing remains the most important.

“This activity saves lives,” Wiley College Director of Forensics Program Christopher Medina said. “This activity saved my life and it saved 80-90 percent of the lives of the students that participate in this activity.”

While the Wiley speech and debate team has earned more than 3,000 awards, Medina says it pales in comparison to his ultimate goal.

“We all do our part to help one another, and really it's not about making history, it's about helping kids,” Medina said.

And that’s exactly what is taking place today at Wiley College.

“This program, specifically, has pushed me in ways that I would’ve never imagined,” Dixon said. “Emotionally, mentally, socially, and I’m taught to be strong even when I feel weak. And I’m taught to have an opinion even when I’m afraid of rejection.”

Today HBCU students from around the nation are making history and are bettering themselves, because they know the best is yet to come.

