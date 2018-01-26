Longview man who was released on technicality agrees to 45 years for stabbing death

A 54-year-old Longview man who was released from jail on bail because of a one-day technicality agreed to a plea-bargain deal of 45 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for stabbing a 46-year-old man to death in September of 2015.

As part of the plea deal, Gary Murphy pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge. Murphy appeared in a Gregg County courtroom for a plea hearing Friday.

Murphy was arrested on Sept. 4, 2015, for the stabbing death of Arnold McColluam. The crime occurred in a room at the American Dream Inn at East Marshall Avenue and Eastman Road in Longview.

According to a previous East Texas News story, Murphy was in jail on a $250,000 bond until a court decision reduced his bond to $10,000.

Prosecutors have 90 days under Texas law to get the facts of a prisoner's case before a grand jury for an indictment. The Gregg County District Attorney's office presented Murphy's case on the 91st day, which was December 3, 2015.

After the grand jury indicted Murphy, defense attorney Rick Hagan filed a writ of habeas corpus, calling for Murphy's release due to the missed deadline.

A judge found in favor of Murphy's request and reduced the $250,000 bond to $10,000. Murphy posted bail and was released on February 2, 2016.

According to the arrest affidavit prepared by Longview Police, authorities detained Murphy several hours after the discovery of McCollaum's body. Investigators noted seeing blood on the suspect's socks and shoes and took Murphy's confession that he "stabbed the maintenance man in the neck" during an argument over money.

The affidavit says that Murphy offered to take investigators to the murder weapon "in exchange for a cigarette."

On the missed deadline, Dorrough explained that his office thought they were within the 90-day window, because they used the date Murphy was booked into jail (September 5), and not the day he was actually detained, which was before midnight the previous day (September 4).

