Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for meth charges

Raymond Soliz, 37, was found guilty for Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver by an Anderson County Jury.

He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Soliz was stopped for an expired registration tag, but his driver's license was eight times suspended and he was placed under arrest.

A probable search was made for possible controlled substances.

While looking over the contents of Soliz's vehicle, prescription controlled pills, a digital scale, a folding knife, and 39 grams of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle. Soliz was arrested for the meth and for evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

The Criminal District Attorney Investigator Aneshia Thompson indicated that Soliz should be considered a dealer because of the amount methamphetamine he possessed.

A press release states, "Anderson County Criminal District Attorney believes that the guilty verdict and stiff 75

year sentence sends a stern message to dealers in our community."

The press release encourages citizen to contact law enforcement if suspected drug activity, whether it be the use or sale of drugs, is witnessed.

