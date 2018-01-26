Campaign signs could create dangerous hazards, detractors say

Smith County corners and grassy areas along roadways are covered with campaigns signs, and most may be illegally posted.

It is obvious that an election is just around the corner, as campaign signs are once again part of the landscape. The signs line the roadways and Smith County officials are concerned they're starting to become a hazard.



"If someone runs off the road, it could damage their vehicle and cause some injury to an individual," Smith County engineer Frank Davis says.



Signs can also become roadblocks for construction workers.



"We do maintenance within those, and if the signs are close to the roadways, they become a hazard for construction too," Davis says.



Smith County engineer Frank Davis says Texas has always been relatively strict about where political signs are posted, especially along county roads.



"It’s when they are out in the ditch, or out there by the edge of the road, or within the right of way," Davis says.



By law, signs of any kind must stay on private property. Signs cannot be placed on a city or county road where there is a right of way, which TxDOT explains is the point where a utility pole lies and the space between it from a city sidewalk.



The Road and Bridge Department says they also have to deal with the sign problem after the campaign is over, as candidates have been known to leave signs and the county is left to pick them up.



TxDOT says any offender of this ordinance will receive two warning letters, and any offense after that will be dealt with, with fines.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.