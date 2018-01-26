Shalene McNeil with the Texas Beef Council will demonstrate a recipe for delicious ribs using the hottest gadget of the moment in kitchens: The Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Chipotle-Braised Country Style Beef Ribs by Texas Beef Council

Ingredients

• 2 pounds beef country-style ribs

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup chopped onion

• 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, undrained

• 3 medium poblano peppers, seeded, coarsely chopped

• 1 to 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped

• Chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedges (optional)

Preparation

Stockpot

1. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef ribs; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with salt.

2. Add onion to stockpot; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, poblano and chipotle peppers, as desired. Return beef to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1-3/4 to 2 hours or until beef is fork-tender.

3. Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Spoon cooking liquid over beef. Garnish with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.

Instant Pot/Pressure Cooker

1. Recipe can be prepared in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker/Instant Pot. Brown beef ribs if desired. Place ribs, onion, poblano peppers and chipotle peppers in pressure cooker. Top with tomatoes.

2. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high-pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 60 minutes on pressure cooker timer. Use quick release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid.

3. Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Spoon cooking liquid over beef. Garnish with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedges, if desired. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)

Slow Cooker

1. Recipe can be prepared in a 3-1/2 to 5-1/2 quart slow cooker. Browning beef ribs is optional.

2. Place ribs, poblano peppers, onion and chipotle peppers in 3-1/2 to 5-quart slow cooker. Top with tomatoes. Cover and cook on LOW 7-1/2 to 8-1/2 hours, or on HIGH 5 to 6 hours or until beef is fork-tender. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.)

3. Remove beef; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Spoon cooking liquid over beef. Garnish with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.

Visit the Texas Beef Council's website, BeefLovingTexans.com for more recipes and information.