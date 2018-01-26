Brenna Burger is a multi-media journalist for KLTV 7. Brenna was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She is happy to call Tyler her new home as she joins the East Texas News Team as a multi-media journalist.

Brenna graduated from the University of North Texas with a degree in broadcast journalism. During her time at UNT, she was a producer and anchor for the universities news station, NT-TV. She also held a position as vice president of her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha.

Previously, Brenna worked as a media relations specialist for the international news wire, Business Wire. Before then, she worked for a news station in Oklahoma as a multimedia journalist, where she specialized in crime coverage.

In her free time, Brenna loves playing sand volleyball, eating all the food she can get her hands on, traveling around the world, and spending time with her family and her Wheaten Terrier named Hero.

Writing is Brenna’s passion and she hopes to gain the communities trust by being a trustworthy and ethical journalist. She is excited to share the stories affecting those in the East Texas area.

If you have a story tip or just want to say hello, email Brenna at barthur@kltv.com.