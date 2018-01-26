Mineola man given 20 year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of disabled person

A Mineola man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.More >>
Tyler Police: On 1/25/18 detectives with the Tyler Police obtained information on the identity of the suspect in this case.More >>
This weekend, January 27-28, the Lone Star Gun Show will have its first event of 2018 at Harvey Convention Center. The show hours are Saturday, 9am-5pm and Sunday, 10am-4pm.More >>
The Alamo welcomed two cannons back to the Alamo grounds Tuesday. The cannons were sent to a lab, and significant discoveries were found in the process. Cannonballs were discovered during the preservation process.More >>
