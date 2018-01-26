Mineola man given 20 year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of disabled person

A Mineola man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.

Gary McGill, 70, was arrested in August of 2017 for the offense. His charge stemmed from an incident that occurred in September of 2016 in which McGill is accused of sexual assault of a female that suffers from intellectual disabilities.

During the investigation, deputies seized numerous items from McGill's residence including computers, hard drives, and cameras which were all forensically analyzed. Upon this discovery and based on the victim’s mental status, probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant for McGill.

McGill was handed the 20-year sentence today in Judge Christi Kennedy's courtroom. According to the Smith County District Attorney's office, McGill will not be eligible for parole until he's served half of his sentence.

