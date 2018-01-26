Lone Star Gun Show comes to Tyler this weekend

City of Tyler:

This weekend, January 27-28, the Lone Star Gun Show will have its first event of 2018 at Harvey Convention Center. The show hours are Saturday, 9am-5pm and Sunday, 10am-4pm. The entry fee is $7, children under 12 are free.

Attendees under 18 years of age are only admitted with a parent. Law enforcement officers in uniform are admitted free.

In 2017, the Lone Star Gun Shows had an estimated economic impact of $2.7 million to the Tyler area.

“When people are in town for large events like this, they stay in hotels, eat at restaurants, go shopping, and more,” Shari Lee, Vice President and General Manager of Visit Tyler said. “All of this brings money to the economy that helps keep our property taxes low and our local companies in business.”

These numbers are calculated using national tourism standards that measure both the direct spending resulting from an event (such as a direct transaction between a visitor and local business) as well as the total economic impact, which captures the benefits to the host economy (such as additional money spent in the local area by that business as a result of the increased business).

Each show brings in more than 2,800 attendees and 69 vendors.

At the Lone Star Gun Show, attendees can browse selections from new and used guns, knives, swords, hunting gear, books, coins, medals, ammo, reloading equipment, and more.

The Lone Star Gun Show will be in Tyler a total of six times in 2018.

For a full list of dates and to buy tickets go towww.lonestargunshows.com.