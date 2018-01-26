Alleged serial thief in jail on bonds over $250k

A Tyler man is in jail on five charges of theft, one charge of robbery and two charges of criminal trespass and a collective bond of $263,000.

Jail records show Ladunta Markquell Thompson, 22, was arrested on Jan. 10.

According to an arrest affidavit made available on Friday, Thompson committed the robbery at Walmart Neighborhood Store on Frankston Highway on Nov. 28.

A store manager told Tyler police that Thompson came into the store and loaded a shopping cart with alcohol and then passed all points of sale without paying for it. The manager said he tried to stop Thompson but Thompson pushed the cart into him then grabbed him to push him out of the way. The manager got two abrasions on his arm. Thompson got away but left the cart of alcohol, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to identify Thompson using surveillance video. They obtained a warrant for his arrest on Dec. 8.

Smith County Jail records show Smith was also arrested on March 27 and Jan. 24, 2017, on theft charges.

