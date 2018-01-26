VIDEO: Retiring Longview PD officer takes his last ride

The Alamo welcomed two cannons back to the Alamo grounds Tuesday. The cannons were sent to a lab, and significant discoveries were found in the process. Cannonballs were discovered during the preservation process.More >>
The Alamo welcomed two cannons back to the Alamo grounds Tuesday. The cannons were sent to a lab, and significant discoveries were found in the process. Cannonballs were discovered during the preservation process.More >>
For the eighth consecutive year, a player either from East Texas or with ties to the region is set to play in the Super Bowl.More >>
For the eighth consecutive year, a player either from East Texas or with ties to the region is set to play in the Super Bowl.More >>
A Tyler man is in jail on five charges of theft, one charge of robbery and two charges of criminal trespass and a collective bond of $263,000. Jail records show Ladunta Markquell Thompson, 22, was arrested on Jan. 10.More >>
A Tyler man is in jail on five charges of theft, one charge of robbery and two charges of criminal trespass and a collective bond of $263,000. Jail records show Ladunta Markquell Thompson, 22, was arrested on Jan. 10.More >>
After 40 years of service to the City of Longview, a sergeant with the police department’s motorcycle division took his last ride Friday morning.More >>
After 40 years of service to the City of Longview, a sergeant with the police department’s motorcycle division took his last ride Friday morning.More >>