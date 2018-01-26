VIDEO: Retiring Longview PD officer takes his last ride

After 40 years of service to the City of Longview, a sergeant with the police department’s motorcycle division took his last ride Friday morning.

The Longview Police Department did a Facebook Live video and shared a Facebook post that was made by Sgt. Buddy Molpus’ son.

Austin Wade Molpus wrote, “Dad’s Final Ride.”

“After 40 years with the Longview Police Department, my Dad is retiring today,” Austin Molpus wrote in his Facebook post. “For his final ride to work, his officers surprised him with an escort!”

Austin Molpus’ video shows his father gearing up for the last time before a group of Longview PD motorcycle officers and an LPD patrol unit escorted him to work.

Once Buddy Molpus got to the police department, he was asked if he had anything to say to the people of Longview on his last day.

“I appreciate the trust and honor they gave to me 40 years ago,” Buddy Molpus said. “I hope I served them well.”

Buddy Molpus said that he served as a motorcycle officer for about 18 years.

The Longview PD is holding a retirement reception for Buddy Molpus in the Roy Stone Training Room at 2 p.m. It is open to the public.

When Buddy Molpus was asked if he had any plans for his retirement, the sergeant smiled and said, “Have fun.”

