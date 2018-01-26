2 Longview men plead guilty to distributing meth

Two Longview men have pleaded guilty for their roles in methamphetamine distribution in 2016.

Federal court records show Derek Lamar “JD” Elam, 34, entered his plea on Wednesday and Garland Ray “Tall Boy” Wiley Jr., 43 entered his on Thursday.

Each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In exchange for the pleas, a second charge has been dropped.

According to the text of the indictment, the duo conspired to distribute five grams or more of meth “beginning in or about September 2016."

A sentencing date has not been set. Both men face between five and 40 years in prison.

Previous story: http://www.kltv.com/story/36680671/2-longview-men-face-federal-charges-for-distributing-meth

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.