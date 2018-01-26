70-year-old woman charged with 28 counts following animal seizure

Mount Pleasant police have charged a woman with 28 counts of animal cruelty following Thursday’s seizure on South Lide Street.

Titus County Jail records show Mary Helton, 70, was booked in on the charges Thursday. Her bail has not yet been set.

Police searched the home in the 1400 block Thursday after receiving a complaint of a noxious smell coming from the house.

Twenty-eight dogs were seized in the home after police reported poor living conditions for the dogs. Police said Thursday that conditions were so bad that protective suits and respirators had to be worn for health concerns.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.