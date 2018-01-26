PREVIEW: ETX Gem and Mineral Society hosts 22nd show this weekend

The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society is hosting it's 22nd annual jewelry, rock, mineral and fossil show.

The event is being held at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Visitors will be able to see club member's display cases, demonstrations, and dealer booths supplying a variety of jewerly, jewlery-making supplies, lapidary and earth science related products. Mineral speciments, dinosaur bone, meteorites, are also favored attractions.

Once again this year, the nationally famous Rock Food Table will be there.

Hourly door prizes will also be handed out.

The show will be open today until 5 p.m. and admission is free for school children. Saturday from 10 - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids are $1 on Saturday and Sunday and Adults are $5. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in uniform are admitted free.

