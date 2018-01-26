Smith County receives complaints about a scheme to target Apple accounts

New materials being tested for cellphone batteries could make devices thinner and lighter in weight according to Mason.

Smith County Sheriff's Office:

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints recently that residents are again being targeted by scammers. The newest scam is targeting your “Apple Account”. The scammers state that your Apple Account has been compromised and they ask you to call a telephone number or follow a link to fix the problem.

The scam works a couple of different ways:

· Someone calls you pretending to be from Apple claiming that there has been a breach in the system — and they need your personal information to verify your account.

· Scammers send you an email or text that appears to be from Apple — saying that you’ve been the victim of a breach and you need reset your Apple ID account by clicking on the link provided in the message.

If you click on the link, it immediately gives the scammers access to your Apple account, including any stored personal information and payment information.

If you get the scam phone call, the caller claims to be from Apple’s support team and tries to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over access to their computer or account over the phone.

How to protect yourself from similar scams

Here is a general rule of thumb for avoiding these types of scams: Do not click on any link in any email or text message that you were not expecting. If you think there’s a legitimate message or notification intended for you, go directly to the official website of whatever business it is and check for any notifications there.

If you receive a message from an unknown number, delete it! Don’t open it, don’t click anything — just delete it. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

If a company needs you to update your profile, you should be able to find that information by logging in to your account separately through the official site — or by calling the company directly.

Here are some additional tips to help you protect yourself from text message scams:

