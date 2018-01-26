Longview man arrested during search warrant for possession of Heroin

A Longview man is in jail after police discovered him to be in possession of Heroin.

Robert Kyle Wilson, 56, was arrested on Thursday and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit (CODE) and the Longview PD Special Investigations and Apprehensions Unit (SIA) served a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 1400 block of Mahlow Drive. During the search warrant service, they located heroin inside the residence.

Wilson is currently in the Gregg County Jail. Bond has not been set.

