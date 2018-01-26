Longview man arrested during search warrant for possession of Heroin

After 40 years of service to the City of Longview, a sergeant with the police department’s motorcycle division took his last ride Friday morning.More >>
Two Longview men have pleaded guilty for their roles in methamphetamine distribution in 2016.More >>
Mount Pleasant police have charged a woman with 28 counts of animal cruelty following Thursday’s seizure on South Lide Street.More >>
A candidate for Smith County District Attorney is addressing his supporters after an audit found that he, along with eight other prosecutors, violated internal policy numerous times.More >>
