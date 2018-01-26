VIDEO: Teachers and students of Bell Elementary have some fun on McTeacher night

Tyler ISD's Bell Elementary School teachers and students participated in McTeacher night on Thursday.

The event was held at the McDonald's located in the 2,000 block of E SE Loop 323 in Tyler from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

McTeacher night is a popular program where McDonald's gives back to schools in Tyler ISD through spirit nights. Educators, students and their parents are invited to a local McDonald's to raise money for a school-related cause.

25% of all the proceeds from Thursday night went back to the school's PTA program.

Campus teachers worked alongside the McDonald employees for those 3 hours to raise funds. Video shared by Kevin Lilly's Mcdonald's Facebook page shows everyone having a great time.

Bell Elementary was able to raise $770 for their school.

