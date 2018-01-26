Henderson police searching for missing teen, believed to be in danger

Henderson Police:

The Henderson Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in locating a Missing/Endangered, Runaway Juvenile.

Alexis Regan, a 16-year-old white female, who was reported missing from her home on 01/25/2018 around 4:30 a.m.

There is no clothing description and possible leads to her whereabouts have not produced results.

She has been known to frequent the Carlisle/Price area in Rusk County and the Concord area in Cherokee County. Alexis is a white female, 5-05, 112 lbs, Redish brown hair with blue eyes.

We have reason to believe Alexis may be in grave danger. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact law Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512 or your enforcement immediately.