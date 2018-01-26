19-year-old knife-wielding gas station robber turns himself in to authorities

A Longview man is in jail after police discovered him to be in possession of Heroin.More >>
Bell Elementary teachers and students participated in McTeacher night on Thursday.More >>
Henderson Police: The Henderson Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in locating a Missing/Endangered, Runaway Juvenile. Alexis Regan, a 16-year-old white female, who was found missing from her home on 01/25/2018 around 4:30 a.m.More >>
Tyler Police: On 1/25/18 detectives with the Tyler Police obtained information on the identity of the suspect in this case.More >>
Henderson County deputies arrested a suspected meth dealer living in a stolen travel trailer Thursday.More >>
