19-year-old knife-wielding gas station robber turns himself in to authorities

The suspect who reportedly robbed a gas station at knifepoint Monday night in Tyler has turned himself in to authorities.

Ty Levi Golightly, 19, of Lufkin turned himself into the Cherokee County Jail on a probation warrant.

On Thursday, detectives with the Tyler Police obtained information on the identity of the suspect in this case.

A Tyler Police Detective interviewed Golightly at the Cherokee County Jail where he confessed to the Conoco robbery, a gas station robbery in Jacksonville and a gas station robbery in Lufkin.

Surveillance video showed the masked man robbing a Conoco gas station, with a pocket knife. But just minutes before he took off with all of the money in the register, that same man walked into the gas station without his bandanna on.

The suspect was wearing a Chapel Hill letterman jacket during the robbery.

A warrant for Aggravated Robbery was obtained on Golightly for the Conoco robbery in Tyler.

At this time Golightly is in the Cherokee County Jail on the probation violation with a $1,000 bond and the Aggravated Robbery warrant with a $750,000 bond. Cases are pending in Jacksonville and Lufkin.

