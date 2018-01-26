Henderson County suspected meth dealer arrested in stolen travel trailer

Henderson County deputies arrested a suspected meth dealer living in a stolen travel trailer Thursday.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said a suspected methamphetamine dealer was arrested after his deputies executed a search warrant on a stolen travel trailer in the Seven Points area.

Rodney Wayne Henderson, 40, was arrested at the mobile residence on County Road 2428 just after noon, according to Hillhouse.

Sheriff Hillhouse said Henderson was charged with possession of a substantial amount of meth, scales, baggies and numerous needles commonly found with drug dealers.

Anitra Weese, 42, was also arrested during the investigation. Hillhouse said she was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Additional charges are pending in regards to the stolen travel trailer, according to Hillhouse.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.