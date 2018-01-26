Freedom Fighters: Robert Ray

Robert Ray joined the U.S. Air Corps in 1943, hoping to fly P-32 fighters. But instead, became the pilot of a B-24 bomber with a crew of ten.

"I was the youngest man in the crew."

Not only was Ray the youngest man on his crew, but one of the youngest B-24 pilots on any crew. But when the shooting began on his very first mission in Europe, Ray grew up fast.

"We could see the flak going up over the area and I thought well this is not so bad. They were just cleaning their guns. We went in and they shot us up pretty bad.

"I came back one time with over 200 holes in the plane and luckily no one was hit."

While Ray's plane with its 200 holes did make it back to base, the plane on his sixth mission didn't and that time it was engine failure instead of bullets.

"I told the engineer I said when everybody has left the plane you and I and the co-pilot go out."

Ray was lined up behind the co-pilot when the co-pilot refused to jump.

"I tried to shove him out. He shoved me out and I turned around and looked back and I was surprised to see two more shoots come out of that plane."

Even today Ray chokes up when he thinks of the men who wouldn't leave the plane until the pilot did.

"They all made it out alive."

One of the crew was captured while nine made it to the ground. Even though Ray was shot at all the way down he was only wounded upon landing.

"Tore up my ankle."

With a badly injured ankle, Ray and his crew walked 22 nights through the Alps in 56 below zero weather, guided by anti-Nazi partisans.

"We walked side step with our backs against the wall."

After their perilous journey. The crew was picked up at a Yugoslavian port and transported to safety. Two weeks of recuperation and they were back flying.

"Saddle up boy, you're going again."

After 22 combat missions, an air medal with two oak leaf clusters, a purple heart and four battle stars, Robert Ray returned home.

He had turned 19 during the war and ironically, was still too young to vote, but not too young to appreciate his place in history.

"A lot of people don't know how close that idiot Hitler came to winning that war. If it hadn't been for us you'd probably be speaking German right now."

