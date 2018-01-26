Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Afternoon highs near 60 degrees

Happy Friday, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning. Cloud cover is increasing early and mostly cloudy skies are expected most of the day. A few isolated showers are possible, especially late in the day, but most places will probably remain dry today. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a south breeze. Overnight, temperatures only drop into the lower 50s as rain chances increase. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely as early as tomorrow morning and the rain could last off and on all day Saturday. Temperatures will still be in the lower 60s, despite the clouds and rain. A few isolated showers could last into early Sunday morning, but then rain will clear out and some sunshine is expected by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s Sunday afternoon as well. Sunshine and another quiet weather pattern will start next week with gradually warming temperatures through midweek.

