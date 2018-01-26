Butler selected to Team Curry, UT-Tyler vs. ETBU highlights

Lets switch gears to the NBA. For the first time ever, the All-Star game won't feature the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference. Instead it will be team Lebron James versus team Stephen Curry.



The two captains picked their squads tonight in a draft, and Jimmy Butler landed on Team Curry. Butler, a former TJC Apache, is an all-star for the fourth straight year.



The only difference, he now plays for Minnesota. Currently in his seventh year, Butler is averaging over 21 points and five rebounds per game.



College Basketball

UT-Tyler Men 79, ETBU 80 Final

UT-Tyler Women 61, ETBU 56 Final