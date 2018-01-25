Plenty of East Texas connections in Super Bowl LII

For the eighth consecutive year, a player either from East Texas or with ties to the region is set to play in the Super Bowl. Groveton native Lane Johnson is the starting right tackle for the eagles, but you wouldn't recognize the now 6'6 and over 300 pound offensive lineman if you looked through the Indians year book.



Johnson has filled out quite a bit since playing quarterback for Groveton in 2008. The East Texan played his last two years of college football on the offensive line for Oklahoma and Philadelphia ended up selecting Johnson fourth overall in the 2013 Draft.

Since entering the league, the former sooner has turned into one of the best in the game, earning All-Pro status this season.

John Tyler product Greg Ward Jr.won't be on the field with Lane, but the wide receiver is on the Eagles practice squad.

Speaking of being on the field, Lane better use proper technique or Gladewater alum Byron Boston will have to flag his fellow East Texan for holding.

Boston, who has been a line judge in the NFL for over 20 years is set to work the big game in Minnesota on February 4th. According to NFL.com. Boston will actually be officiating his third Super Bowl.



