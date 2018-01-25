Plenty of East Texas connections in Super Bowl LII

For the eighth consecutive year, a player either from East Texas or with ties to the region is set to play in the Super Bowl.More >>
For the eighth consecutive year, a player either from East Texas or with ties to the region is set to play in the Super Bowl.More >>
Better yet, Garrett needs to come to the Rose City and learn about TJC head baseball coach Doug Wren's process because he has built a dynasty.More >>
Better yet, Garrett needs to come to the Rose City and learn about TJC head baseball coach Doug Wren's process because he has built a dynasty.More >>
The two captains picked their squads tonight in a draft, and Jimmy Butler landed on Team Curry.More >>
The two captains picked their squads tonight in a draft, and Jimmy Butler landed on Team Curry.More >>