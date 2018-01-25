Restaurant Reports: 5 eateries get top scores

5 East Texas restaurants received tops scores in the latest inspection period in Longview



Little Caesars at 1201 East Marshall Avenue.



No violations , no demerits.



Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 3405 North 4th Street.



No violations, no demerits.



Papa Murphy's Pizza at 1753 West Loop 281.



No violations, no demerits.



USA Donut at 1006 Pine Tree Road.



No violations, no demerits.



Whataburger #877 at 2401 Gilmer road.



No violations, no demerits.



