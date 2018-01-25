Two families receive new homes through HOME Program

Owning a house is a part of the American dream, and for two families in the city of Troup Thursday, that dream came true.

“It is a blessing, just a blessing,” Barbara Austin said.

Lutracia Medford agrees.

“Finally. I was like, thank you, lord,” Medford said.

After a thorough application process, two deserving families were chosen to provide rebuilt or rehabilitated houses through the HOME grant from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. After months of building, excitement filled the air.

“They’re eagerly waiting for us to take these keys and hand them these keys and say, 'congratulations, this is your home,'” Mayor Joe Carlyle said.

Barbra Austin says she only had one feeling to describe the moment she received her keys.

“Just joy, it was just so good to get a new home,” Austin said.

Down the street, Lutracia Medford says after multiple failed attempts for the home program, she almost didn’t apply this time.

“I had an aunt tell me just do it this one more time, and I said 'no, I’m not gonna do it again, [it's] a lot of paperwork,'” Medford said. “And she just kinda kept pressing me to do it and I said, 'okay ill do it.' And I’m so grateful that I listened to her.”

Since receiving her keys, Medford still can’t quite wrap her head around it.

“You really don’t think it could happen to you, but then you’re actually getting a new house. Wow, thank you lord,” Medford said.

Both families say they can’t wait to start moving in their belongings.

