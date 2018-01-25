Big Techs event in Longview will show how stuff is made

The City of Longview invites you to come see how stuff is made.

Locals can come see how Longview works during the Big Techs event February 24, 2018.

Site locations include Komatsu Mining, Eastman Chemical, Sysco Foods, AAON Coil, Holt Cat, and Neiman Marcus Distribution Center.

Longview World of Wonders will feature hands-on STEM activities, and Gregg County Historical Museum will be there, as well.

Tour spaces are limited. Register at visitlongviewtexas.com.

