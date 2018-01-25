Unemployment benefits for Hurricane Harvey victims ending in February

Individuals whose employment was impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and are receiving disaster unemployment benefits will see an end to financial support from the Texas Workforce Commission soon.

The Disaster Assistance Period for Hurricane Harvey will come to a close February 24, 2018.

The Texas Workforce Commission stated on the website that letters have been mailed to affected individuals.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit Workforce Solutions local offices to search for jobs, view job postings, resume preparation, application preparation, and enter training programs.

For more information about the Disaster Unemployment Benefits, visit their website.

