New tariffs on imported washing machines could affect East Texas sellers, consumers

New tariffs will soon be tacked on to imported washing machines, and one East Texas business owner says it's not yet clear how this will affect consumers.

Don's TV & Appliance has sold washing machines to the Tyler community for over 30 years. Owner Donnie Thedford said he has seen washing machine prices rise throughout the years, but he's not sure how President Trump's new tariff on imported washing machines from popular brands like Samsung and LG Electronics will affect his business.

"We are an authorized Samsung appliance dealer, and so we're kind of waiting to see how that's going to affect them," Thedford said. "But if their prices do go up, as I've heard some anywhere from 20 to 28 percent; I do think [...] the American manufactures will raise their prices as well."

The overall impact of the new tariff is still unclear. LG has told retailers that there may be some price increases, though it won't say when or how much. Thedford said the imposed tariff can affect consumers one of two ways.

"The manufacturer has to decide [if] they going to pass that cost on to the dealer [...] and then who I would have to then pass that cost on to the consumer or are they going to eat some of that cost therefore making it more affordable for me and thus the consumer as well," he said.

Though some industry officials are worried; Thedford offered a different perspective.

"We do enjoy selling Whirlpool and really like to support American made and American entrusted brands; but we also sell a lot of Samsung, and so, you know, we'd like to see the field very even and we like to show the benefits and features to the customers and kind of let them decide," he said.

The tariff will not affect American manufacturers. But according to USA Today, for 2018 imports, the U.S. will tack on a 20 percent tariff; then in the coming years it could go as high as 50 percent for some machines.

