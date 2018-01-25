A surf boat and retro trailer are just part of the boat show

Boats and RVs abound at the East Texas Boat Show. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV

Boating and camping in style: that’s what the East Texas Boat and RV show is all about. The three-day event starts Friday at Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. And retro will really make some waves at the show.

If you want a pontoon boat with a faux wood deck that you can ski behind, a bass boat with a GPS trolling motor, or an RV with a fold down wall, well you can look at them all in the same room.

Jeff Gage, Manager of Plano Marine in Longview, says one of his boats has such a big wake you can surf behind it. Yes, surf.

“Boats have to run extremely low speeds to produce a proper wake so that you can actually surf behind it with ho rope on a surf board,” Gage said.

You use a rope to get going, and then let it go. No more traveling to the ocean and hoping the waves are right.

“The surfing is the hottest thing in the entire recreational boating world right now,” Gage revealed.

Chaparral Boats made a little video showing people surfing on a lake which Jeff was kind enough to show me. There’s even a:

“Surf Gate feature which creates a larger wave at a slower speed,” Gage stated.

And you can electronically set the boat’s speed so you can pay attention to driving.

“Anyone can hang a wakeboard tower and speakers on any boat, but the difference in our boat is: our boat will stay on plane at lower speeds,” Gage stated.

And when it’s time to get out of the surf, how about something old that’s new again? Andy Ellsworth, Hayes RV Center Manager, has a retro looking RV. Appropriately, it’s called The Retro.

“It’s like stepping back in time. It’s brand new, 2019, but it looks like it’s out of the forties or fifties,” Ellsworth said.

It even has whitewall tires and a checkered floor.

“It’s got all the same amenities that a brand new camper has. It just has that old vintage look,” Ellsworth stated.

“Does it smell old?” I asked him.

“It does not smell old. Not yet,” Ellsworth smiled.

So if you’re in the market, you can turn a lake into the ocean and sit and watch it from the fifties. Sort of.

Show hours are: Friday, January 26th, 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27th, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 28th, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and children 13 and older; $5 for Senior Citizens 70+ and active military personnel and veterans, and free for children 12 and under.

