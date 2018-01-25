Tyler population growth brings in more living space

With growth comes new development, and Tyler, Texas has become the largest growing metropolitan area in east Texas.

Lofts, apartments, and brownstones can be found popping up all over downtown, the blooming rose of Tyler.

“You come down here on the weekend and it’s hard to find a parking spot,” Chamber of Commerce president Tom Mullins says.

Mullins says, on average more than 3,000 people move to Tyler each year.

Adding on to an already large population of 225,000.

“It is going to continue to grow, the economy has been strong, and has gotten more diverse,” Mullins says.

What most would call an ‘eye sore’ on Broadway, is being revamped and turned into the Wilcox Lofts, a $4,000,000 to $5,000,000 project that will house more than 70 people.

The large empty lot located on the corner of Erwin and Bonner street will be transformed into 112 units of living space, 4,000 sq. ft. of retail shops, and a green area for a dog park.

“Every city should cater to what happens downtown, and in the past 10 years we haven’t seen that downtown,” East Texas Brewing Company owner, Brian Gilstrap says.

The East Texas Brewing Company is one of the many businesses benefiting from the new additions, they say they are having to add on 3,000 more square feet to accompany the busy foot traffic.

“We can feed people, they can have stuff to do, and with these lofts going in and downtown just right down the street, it’s going to be a great opportunity for people to have a nice comfortable atmosphere,” East Texas Brewing Company owner, Aaron Price says.

The city is expecting several more businesses coming downtown, and they say they are looking forward to the numerous opportunities that come with them.

These projects are expected to all be finished within the next two years.

