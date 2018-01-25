East Texas Boat and RV Show to make a splash at Maude Cobb

Tyler police are responding to a possible hit and run on the loop.More >>
Individuals whose employment was impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and are receiving disaster unemployment benefits will see an end to financial support from the Texas Workforce Commission soon.More >>
Two East Texas deputies are recovering from 'severe bites' after a bizarre confrontation with a man walking on the side of the road.More >>
The East Texas Boat and RV Show should make a pretty big splash at Maude Cobb in Longview this weekend.More >>
A Tyler woman is in jail after assaulting two females and threatening them with a knife.More >>
