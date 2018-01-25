East Texas Boat and RV Show to make a splash at Maude Cobb

The East Texas Boat and RV Show should make a pretty big splash at Maude Cobb in Longview this weekend.

The three-day event will have all the latest and greatest. If you’re looking for pontoon boat with a faux wood deck that you can ski behind, a bass boat with a GPS trolling motor, or an RV with a fold-down wall, well you can look at them all in the same room. They also have a retro trailer and a boat that makes a wake so large you can surf behind it without a rope.

Show hours are: Friday, January 26th, 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 27th, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 28th, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and children 13 and older; $5 for Senior Citizens 70+ and active military personnel and veterans, and free for children 12 and under.

