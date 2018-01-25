'This Is Us' defends Crock-Pot to angry viewers

Editor's Note: This story may contain spoilers about plotlines involved in "This Is Us."

Millions of "This is Us" viewers are simmering over the latest "This is Us" storyline in which a much-beloved character possibly dies after a mishap with a Crock-Pot.

Crock-Pot's stock dropped and upset fans even threatened to throw away their appliances. The show's writers even got involved.

It all started when the show's account, which has 288,000 Twitter followers, tweeted about the most recent episode dropping this bomb, "This one's going to hurt."



We didn't know what we were in for, but we did watch, along with millions of other viewers. Many of those viewers tweeted their response to things that happened during the episode.





Im in love. @MiloVentimiglia that look was so genuine #bestactor — arlene a (@arleneaa) January 24, 2018

My heart! This bond is one of the many amazing reasons why this show and all of you are so special @NBCThisisUs — Melanie Smith (@starshine0207) January 24, 2018

But, as usual with this well-written drama, the tears came.

i just started crying in a public library this episode was incredible but so sad ! pic.twitter.com/KiZ8LmX9lu — hellothere (@noteapleeeease) January 24, 2018

You see, something happened. An old-school Crock Pot started a fire in the home of Jack and Rebecca Pearson. Viewers are led to believe one of them will not survive the fire. Not only did the storyline make fans weep with sadness ...

@NBCThisisUs NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO — Clarence Weatherspoon (@Bossman767) January 24, 2018

Did anyone just scream at the television? No, just us? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/iF97WqbR0t — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018

...but it also made them angry. At a Crock Pot.

To do list:

Call dad

Hug dogs

Cancel all super bowl plans, today and forevermore

Unplug all outlets

Buy Kleenex in bulk

Throw away crock pot

#ThisIsUs — Alexandra Fernandez (@FERNalicious) January 24, 2018

They even called for a boycott. We hope they were kidding.

Realize it’s only tv but we need to boycott that crock pot brand ASAP. #thisisus #unplugit — Sean Kalub (@seankalub) January 25, 2018

Crock Pot's maker noticed the emotional uproar, and responded with kindness and information.

We’re ?? over last night’s episode, too! But don’t worry, you can still make your favorite meals in your #CrockPot with confidence. We want to assure all consumers we rigorously test our products for safety. DM us & we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

One of the writers of This Is Us felt he needed to say something when he saw the number of tweets condemning the use of Crock Pots.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

Crock Pot's official account tweeted their gratitude to Fogelman.

?? is that you?! Thank you for the assist! We’re a pretty amazing brand (not biased of course ??). We’ll send you a Crock-Pot® Slow Cooker so you can test it yourself. #crockpotisinnocent — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

And some of the more rational fans spoke up for wise use of appliances.

Why would you plug in something that was old and had a bad switch. Any appliance could start a fire. It's a good show but it is fiction remember — mary duffey (@Duffey1958Mary) January 25, 2018

And someone with a great sense of humor and great timing created a Twitter account called "Pearson Family Crock Pot."

Hey now, let's focus on the 17 years I provided the Pearsons quick meals with minimal preparation and not that whole fire thing at the end. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/ZjizOsgJxf — Pearson Family Crock Pot (@ThisIsUsCrckPt) January 24, 2018

The old Crock Pot says it's going to a support group as a result of the trauma.





All the flack I'm getting has led me to start a support group along with the scissors that Felicity used to cut her hair. #ThisIsUs #Felicity — Pearson Family Crock Pot (@ThisIsUsCrckPt) January 24, 2018

Honestly, we think that new and well cared for Crock Pots are fine and we have lots of recipes to use with them on our kitchen app. Make a big pot of soup or chili and enjoy! Click here to see a few of those recipes.

Here are a few Crock Pot safety tips for you, from the folks at The Kitchn.

Get a new Crock Pot if yours is showing any of these signs:

1. The cord is fabric-wrapped, indicating it is old and not up to today's safety standards.

2. The insert is not removeable. Again, this is an indicator of an old slow cooker that is not up to current safety standards. (Plus, they're harder to wash!)

3. The lid doesn't fit the insert well. This will mean too much steam will escape and you'll end up with dry meats.



4. It's not heating up properly. It may indicate that the heating elements are old and/or damaged.



A simple online search for slow cooker safety tips can answer even more questions about your Crock Pot's safety.



