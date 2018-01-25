Lawmakers celebrate birthday of Texas state flag

Texas lawmakers celebrate the birthday of the Lone Star state flag.

A number of designs have been proposed before the current design was considered.

One flag design proposal came from Stephen F. Austin, which featured green and white stripes.

The design that made it came from Charles Stewart, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Stewart suggested a simple flag, and the Texas Congress adopted the design.

179 years ago today the ‘Lone Star Flag’ was adopted as the national flag of the Republic of Texas. pic.twitter.com/aFPMyBAuPG — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) January 25, 2018

