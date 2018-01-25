Tyler woman arrested for allegedly using candlestick as weapon, brandishing knife

A Tyler woman is in jail after assaulting two females and threatening them with a knife.

Natasha Woods, 31, of Tyler, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child and resisting arrest.

Woods was found at a residence in the 1500 block of Academy Ave. in Tyler just before 6:30 p.m.Wednesday.

According to police, Woods assaulted a 33-year-old female by hitting her in the head with a candlestick. The victim was found bleeding with an injury to her head. Woods also allegedly stepped on the foot of a 13-year-old female causing pain. The victims also told police Woods brandished a knife during the assaults.

When officers arrived Woods resisted arrest when officers were trying to take her into custody. She resisted again in the front yard and during transport to jail.

According to the victims, Woods may have been taking narcotics, including PCP, and believed that to be the reason for her aggression.

Both victims were checked and treated by EMS on scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Woods is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $92,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.