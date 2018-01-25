TISD looks to shutdown Dogan Middle School, replace with RISE program

A different age group could soon walk the halls of Dogan Middle School. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

The days of middle schoolers walking the halls of Dogan Middle school could be numbered as the Tyler Independent School District looks to redesign its middle schools.

It's well known that this campus has struggled academically for years.

"As far back at 1999, three decades ago now, I think you've had some of these concerns. And certainly, I just think we are beating our head against a wall if we continue to try and do the same thing over and over and over again. And not give students opportunities," TISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said.

The school board recently asked Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford to come up with a plan for all middle school campuses. His task: to look at new and innovative ways to address the needs of our current and future student population.

"Historically speaking, I admire the school and I'm proud of this administration for having the courage to say 'let's do something different.' Because we have gone through some 10 or 11 superintendent-board teams and it's looked the same," Crawford said.

A part of that plan would be to close Dogan as a middle school and bring in another TISD program that can use the facility.

"Many of us are graduates of Dogan Middle school," School Board Member Reverend Orenthia Mason said.

Mason went to Dogan as a child when it was a junior high school for 7-9th graders.

"I would have had a hard time if I had been told there was a proposed closing, but they are not doing that," Rev. Mason said.

"By reallocating the students to other middle schools, we can effectively pause that campus at Dogan and reset it and reopen it as our Early Graduation campus," TISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said.

If it passed, Dogan would close at the end of this school year. The district would then take a year to clean up the campus and remove the portables. The idea is to re-open the campus in the 2019-2020 school year.

At that time, the RISE Early Graduation program would move into the facility. That program, to help students graduate with a high school diploma instead of a GED, is currently at capacity with a waiting list at its current location.

"It's been very successful. It's actually grown tenfold over the last three years to where we project it to have somewhere upwards of 200 kids, high school aged kids, enrolled on a daily basis once we reopen it," Crawford said.

This move to Dogan would give RISE more space and the opportunity to expand the program to reach more students, while making use of a historical campus.

The proposal for the middle school redesign including the proposed boundary line changes will go before the school board at their meeting in February.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.