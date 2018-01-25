Larue man charged in death of 11-month-old baby

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Larue man and charged him in the death of an 11-month-old baby.

Mark Anthony Carson, 26, is charged with capital murder. Hillhouse said the arrest follows the death of Cayden Brockett, an 11-month-old child.

Carson was in a relationship with Brockett's mother.

Carson was called to the sheriff's office today for investigators to interview him. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said his deputies arrested Carson around 12:20 p.m.Thursday afternoon.

In October, Sheriff Deputies responded to a call at a residence in Larue in reference to a medical emergency. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel found the unresponsive child. CPR was performed, and the infant was transported to the East Texas Medical Center in Athens.The child was declared dead after being taken to the Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

The final autopsy report ruled the death a homicide. The medical examiner's office found trauma to the child.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, and Child Protective Services have been working on the case.

Carson is awaiting arraignment in the Henderson County Jail.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.