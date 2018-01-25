Mount Pleasant police say protective suits needed while investigating animal cruelty case

Mount Pleasant Police and Animal Control officers are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

Officers executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of S. Lide in Mount Pleasant after receiving a complaint of noxious smells coming from a house.

Twenty-eight dogs have been seized from inside the residence, according to the police department. Police say conditions are so bad that protective suits and respirators had to be worn for health concerns.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say one person has been arrested.

Additional city resources are being called in due to health concerns, according to the Facebook post made my Mount Pleasant police.

