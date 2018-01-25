New Alamo discovery made during cannon restoration

The Alamo welcomed two cannons back to the Alamo grounds Tuesday. The cannons were sent to a lab, and significant discoveries were found in the process.

Cannonballs were discovered during the preservation process. These three and five pound balls were probably balls that were loaded but never fired.

The cannons were restored as a part of the Alamo restoration by Commissioner George P. Bush, launched in 2015, which aims to preserve and protect the Alamo Church.

