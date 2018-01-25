Girl’s refusal to exchange nudes lands Bullard man in jail

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man who is accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.

Keith Wayne Johnston, 54, is charged with second-degree online solicitation of a minor.

An arrest affidavit details a conversation between Johnston and the girl, which ultimately led to Johnston’s arrest after the girl refused to exchange the pictures with him.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began on Jan. 11, after someone made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report indicated Johnston had solicited photos from a 12-year-old girl.

The detective obtained screenshots of direct messaging between the two, which showed the girl decline all requests to send or receive nude pictures from Johnston, who was posing as a 14-year-old boy. East Texas news replaced the 12-year-old's name with the word girl to protect her identity.

The affidavit showed several messages from Dec. 29, 2017:

Keith: Hello

Keith: Hey

Girl: Who is this?

Keith: Keith Johnston fromtioga I know [redacted]

Girl: Oh okay how do you know me?

Keith: U know [redacted] is best friends with him at talks about him

Girl: [redacted] is my boyfriend

Keith: Cool

Keith: So how is ur day going

Girl: Gio

Girl: Good

Keith: Good

Girl: yeah

Keith: Wyd

Girl: At work with my mom and dad….

Girl: you

Keith: Nm

Girl: Cool

Keith: So I was going toas u something but never mind

Girl: What????

Keith: Nm

Girl: Are you sure……..(Smile emoticon)

Keith: Yes because you’ll get mad and say no

Girl: Just tell me……….

Keith: No what’s the point ur going to say no

Girl: (3 smile emoticons)

Girl: Ask away

Keith:Your going to say no

Girl: And?

Keith: So what’s the point

Girl: Oh whatever

Keith: Fine I will ask

Girl: Waiting…..

Keith: Can I trade u nude pictures plz

Girl: Not hardly

Keith: What

Girl: Not into that crap

Keith: Why do you think I didn’t ask

Keith: Cause now ur are mad and stuff like that

Girl: That’s just weird

Keith: I know but I’m a horny teen so but it is weird

Keith: May I at least send you a [censored] pic

Keith: You blocked me why are u following me

Girl: You aren’t blocked

Keith: Ok

Keith: I’m sorry for asking for nudes I am just very horny and everyone I ask said no but sorry

Keith: Hey u there

Girl: I’m here

Keith: I’m sorry for asking I’m just very horny sorry

Keith: So is the answer noon the nudes

Girl: Preferably not.

Keith: What

Keith: Is it a no or yes

Girl: No

Keith: No to the nudes or the [censored] pic

Girl: Either

Keith: What does a [censored] horny teen have to do to get nudes

Girl: How about actually know someone?

Keith: I do but I’veask a lot of people

Keith: 14

Girl: Yeah, I don’t think so

Keith: I’m in 7th grade

Keith: Why can u send one pic

Keith: Plz I’ll do anything

Girl: Why don’t you have any pics on your Instagram?

Keith: Never got any

Keith: But plz

Girl: You have no pics is your account fake or something?

Keith: No I never post

Girl: Why?

Girl: You don’t even have a profile pic

Keith: Because I’m never on Instagram

Keith: But plz

Girl: I’m not sending you nudes I’m 12 years old and I think you are a creeper

Keith: No I am not I’m 13 I’ll be 14 in twomonth I got held back

Keith: I’ll do whatever u want me to do justplzzz

Girl: (Photo of girl shooting a gun with her dad)

Keith: I’ll dowhat ever u want me to do just plzzz

Keith: OK what’s that all about

Girl: Leave me alone

Girl: Just sending you one of my favorite pics of my dad teaching me to defend myself

Keith: OK bye

The detective obtained a warrant for Johnston’s arrest on Tuesday. He was arrested the same day and being held on a $150,000 bond.

