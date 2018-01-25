Send Valentines to Veterans

Help show honor and appreciation to the country's veterans by participating in the Valentines for Vets program.

Congressman Jeb Hensarling's office collects hand-made Valentine's cards. The cards are delivered to hospitalized veterans in Dallas and other veterans organizations.

“These valentines are a great way to say thank you to the brave men and women who have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our freedom,” said Congressman Hensarling.

Join me in saying thank you to our veterans by sending them a handmade Valentine’s Day card. Questions? Contact my Dallas office at (214) 349-9996. Details: https://t.co/lJItKSLqgo pic.twitter.com/FZ3wRVOOXh — Jeb Hensarling (@RepHensarling) January 25, 2018

Each year across the nation, different agencies and schools take part in similar events honoring veterans on Valentine's Day.

Any school, organization, or person who would like to participate should contact Congressman Hensarling's office at (903) 675-8288. All Valentine's cards must be collected by Monday, February 5.

Any questions about the program may be received by Margaret Smith at (214) 349-9996.

