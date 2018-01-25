Send Valentines to Veterans

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Larue man and charged him in the death of an 11-month-old baby.More >>
Mount Pleasant Police and Animal Control officers are investigating a case of animal cruelty.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.
The Alamo welcomed two cannons back to the Alamo grounds Tuesday. The cannons were sent to a lab, and significant discoveries were found in the process. Cannonballs were discovered during the preservation process.
