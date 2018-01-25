Longview fire rescue three dogs from burning home

The Longview Fire department rescued three dogs from inside a burning home on Tuesday.

The fire occurred Jan. 23 in the 3700 block of Rouncival Drive.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The firefighters were able to rescue three animals from inside the home. One person was reportedly treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

