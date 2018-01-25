Henderson County pipe assault suspect in custody

A man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault of a couple in Henderson County has been arrested.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Marc Anthony Allison Jr., 29, was arrested early Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

Allison was wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence charges after he allegedly attacked his brother and his brother's girlfriend with a steel pipe Tuesday evening.

Henderson County deputies apprehended Allison and recovered the stolen vehicle he used to flee the scene of the crime, according to Hillhouse.

“This was a vicious, brutal assault, and we can all rest a little easier thanks to the fine work of the deputies serving this community and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office," Sheriff Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Allison was arrested without incident.

