Boil water notice issued for parts of Palestine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LAKE PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) -

The city of Palestine has issued a boil water notice for parts of the city Thursday.

Officials say a water valve repair is affecting the water quality for residents on West Point Tap Road from Evergreen Drive to the Cedarville Mobile Home Park. 

City officials ask that residents boil their water prior to drinking or cooking. 

