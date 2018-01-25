Thursday's Weather: Sunny and mild with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures near freezing again this morning. More sunshine this afternoon with a quick warm up into the mid 60s today. South winds could be breezy at times today and tomorrow which will keep overnight lows tonight above freezing and in the 40s through tomorrow morning. Cloud cover will increase early on Friday with a few areas of patchy drizzle or a few light showers, especially by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Friday afternoon will top out near 60 degrees. Chances for rain will increase into Saturday ahead of a weak cold front. Expect scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms during the day Saturday. Rain will come to an end by early Sunday morning with clearing skies through Sunday afternoon. Despite the cold front, temperatures this weekend will stay in the lower 60s. Next week starts with sunshine and another quiet weather pattern through midweek.

