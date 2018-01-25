Man beaten with pipe outside Tyler restaurant

The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a man says he was beaten with a metal pipe in front of a restaurant.

The victim told officers he walked to the Schlotzsky's at 2105 South Southeast Loop 323 around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday to use the WiFi to get a ride to work using a ride-hailing app. Two Hispanic males walked up to him while he was sitting on the sidewalk and hit him several times with a metal pipe, a news release stated.

The victim reported losing consciousness for a period of time before getting a ride to the Walmart on Troup Highway, where his co-workers called police.

According to police, the man received injuries to his face and head that needed immediate medical attention, but did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males wearing grey hoodies.

The victim told officers he could see passing cars slowing down during the robbery. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.

