TJC baseball enters 2018 looking for fifth straight national championship

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett loves to use the phrase, "Trust the Process." Well Garrett should reevaluate, because Dallas has made the playoffs just twice in his seven years at the helm and only has one postseason win.



Better yet, Garrett needs to come to the Rose City and learn about TJC head baseball coach Doug Wren's process because he has built a dynasty.



Wren and the Apaches had their annual media day Wednesday afternoon at Mike Carter Field ahead of Friday's season opener.



TJC enters 2018 as the four-time defending NJCAA defending national champions. During this incredible run, the Apaches are a perfect 16-0 at the World Series, and have racked up 160 wins.

Obviously, there is pressure to perform and live up to the high expectations, but Wren isn't focused on capturing a fifth straight national title right now.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.