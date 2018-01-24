TJC baseball enters 2018 looking for fifth straight national championship

Better yet, Garrett needs to come to the Rose City and learn about TJC head baseball coach Doug Wren's process because he has built a dynasty.More >>
A win is a win, and typically no win counts more than any other. Even still, for the Stephen F. Austin women's basketball team, a 59-46 win against Central Arkansas was sweet in every way.
It is no surprise to the residents of Groveton that Lane Johnson would be playing in a Superbowl.
