Fire dangers continue

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the spate of fires East Texas firefighters had to battle today. Haley Squires talks with an expert who explains why there were so many fire emergencies today and how you can help prevent any more.

We'll also have a new report on why a lengthy sentence has been reinstated for a man convicted of killing an East Texas teenager.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you. Watch at 10 if you want to know what to expect from the weather where you live.

